Moffat leaves Celtic for Blackpool

Winger Owen Moffat has left Celtic to join Blackpool on a three-year deal.

The 20-year-old had been with Celtic since age seven and made his first-team debut with three appearances last season, including a substitute outing in the League Cup final win over Hibs.

He initially joins the Blackpool development squad, and said: "The club has been interested for a few weeks now and it’s good to get the deal done.

"I want to put some good performances in for the development squad and hopefully I can push on into the first-team squad.”