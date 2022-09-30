Greece is the word for new Hearts recruit Kiomourtzoglou

New arrival Orestis Kiomourtzoglou aims to make his mark at Hearts and become the club’s latest fully-fledged international.

The former Germany Under-21 midfielder, who could make his Hearts home debut in Saturday’s league visit of Rangers, is also eligible to play for Greece through his father.

Kiomourtzoglou said: "This is also my goal. Germany is maybe difficult for me but I am eligible to play for Greece.

"I played under-21 for Germany. I played with Nico Schlotterbeck and David Raum, they are now in the A team. I played one qualifier for Germany against Belgium and it was a great experience.

"Greece wanted me as well but at that moment I didn't have a passport and it was quite difficult to get one.

"But now I have everything and if an invite comes, I am open to it. Hearts is a big club and we are playing in Europe so if I play some good games, who knows what will happen."