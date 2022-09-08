Bournemouth interim manager Gary O’Neil says he has “always wanted to be a manager”.

The 39-year-old, who succeeded the sacked Scott Parker, has so far overseen a draw with Wolves and comeback win over Nottingham Forest.

He says he has only been told to take charge of this weekend’s fixture with Brighton and has not held talks about taking the job permanently.

O'Neil said: "I think it's an unbelievable club run by good people and of course, if somebody asked me around that (becoming manager) it would always be a consideration.

"I still feel like I'm on a journey, it's nine years since I started my coaching badges with a view to being a manager - I've always wanted to be a manager.

"Whether that needs to be now or the timeframe around that, I'm not so specific on. Things have gone our way and hopefully will continue to do so on Saturday. Then we'll look forward and see where we are."