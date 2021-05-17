Having won the physical battle in the first half, Leeds buried Burnley in the second with sublime finishing from the club's record signing - but it was a 4-0 thrashing based on so much more than Rodrigo.

Built on the defensive monoliths of Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk, plus a crucial save from Illan Meslier at 1-0, this was every ounce the team performance that had seen Spurs off.

Kalvin Phillips' incisive - at times outrageous - passing, Jack Harrison's relentless, puncturing runs and Rodrigo's scalpel of a left foot surgically removed the opposition from the contest. Burnley boss Sean Dyche agreed they had been "very clinical".

United, superior in every department, confirmed the old adage: you win the right to play.

The procession to victory was marred by an on-field incident involving Ezgjan Alioski and Dwight McNeil, after which both managers and captains were spoken to by referee Graham Scott.

Dyche said one of his players put in a complaint to the match official and the FA is waiting for Scott's report before deciding on further action.

Both clubs refused to comment on the nature of the complaint.