Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Chelsea make the short journey to the south coast tonight looking to make amends for Saturday's defeat at Manchester City, meaning that the remaining priorities for the season include winning at least one cup (with all to play for) and to qualify again for the Champions League with minimal fuss.

While Brighton have yet to record a victory over the Blues since their promotion to the Premier League, they have drawn three of their last four under Graham Potter against the club. Chelsea's issues, meanwhile, have been finding a reliable source of goals going forward and a tendency to concede at inopportune times.

While the team has two Fifa Best players of the year in it, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, they were not able to match the league leaders in the middle of the park and the absences of Reece James and Ben Chilwell highlighted the lack of like-for-like depth in the wing-back positions.

The good news yesterday was of course the recognition, not just of Kante and Jorginho, but of Edouard Mendy as Fifa's goalkeeper of the year. While the Senegalese is already in his late 20s it is not beyond the realms of possibility that he could go down as the club's best ever keeper.

Off the pitch, it was great to see that the CPS has finally deemed a certain chant sung by opposition fans at Chelsea supporters to be homophobic. Co-chair of Chelsea Pride Tracy Brown said: "I want to be at a game I truly love with the feeling that we are all welcome. My heart goes out to my LGBTQ+ community as this chant over the years has kept football supporters away from football. That’s not right."

Amen to that.