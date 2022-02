Newcastle host Everton in the Premier League on Tuesday, but who will make it into Eddie Howe's starting XI?

The Magpies have completed three more signings since their victory at Elland Road prior to the international break.

And Howe's said Matt Targett, Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn are all available - so would the trio make it into your side?

It's time to choose your Magpies team to face Everton