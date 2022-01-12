Tottenham v Chelsea: Team news

Tottenham will be without Son Heung-min for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg because of a muscle problem the forward picked up during the 2-0 first-leg defeat last week.

Antonio Conte will also be without Steven Bergwijn, Eric Dier and Cristian Romero for the home tie.

Chelsea could welcome back Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante after the pair both missed the opening leg at Stamford Bridge because of positive Covid-19 tests.

With Edouard Mendy away with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, Kepa Arrizabalaga is set for a spell in goal.

