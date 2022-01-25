Watford's policy of hiring and firing managers is not as effective as it used to be, says BBC Three Counties Radio's Geoff Doyle.

The Pozzo family have made 14 permanent managerial appointments in fewer than 10 years in charge at Vicarage Road, much of that period spent in the Premier League.

But speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Doyle said: "Claudio Ranieri inherited a Championship defence and it was always clear they would concede goals.

"The midfield is ageing - some of the past squads were simply better.

"The hiring-firing policy worked when Watford first got into the Premier League, but since then it hasn't been so good."

Doyle says Watford's owners are proactive when it comes to fixing under-performance, but have not appointed the right people.

"It's all well and good being proactive," he added. "But the coaches coming in have not been good enough."

