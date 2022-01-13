Wood will hit the ground running, but focus now on defence

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Some people might scoff at the £25m Newcastle have paid for Chris Wood, but key to his signing is that the New Zealand international is available and can hit the ground running.

Wood knows the Premier League, having scored 10 goals or more in the last four seasons, and although he has only scored three this season, he offers a presence up front in the absence of injured top scorer Callum Wilson. He may also be the perfect forward to get on the end of Kieran Trippier crosses.

Newcastle's ability to move quickly in the transfer window has been impressive before their crucial game at home to Watford on Saturday.

But they are yet to resolve the problem that has harmed the team most this season: central defence. Successfully recruiting in that position is likely to be the pivotal move that keeps Newcastle in the Premier League this season.