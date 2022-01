Liverpool are interested in signing 20-year-old Guinea midfielder Aguibou Camara from Greek club Olympiakos. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

The Reds have also been linked with Borussia Monchengladbach's Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, with the 25-year-old also wanted by Aston Villa, Leicester, Arsenal and Everton. (Mail), external

