Analysis: Newcastle 0-0 Leeds

Matthew Henry, BBC Sport

Eddie Howe was right to suggest this match was evidence of how far Newcastle have come over the last 12 months.

This time last year they were 19th in the Premier League but in the second half Leeds were clearly happy to settle for a draw.

There was a period after half-time where a home goal seemed inevitable, such was the pressure being applied, but Newcastle failed to find the killer touch in the final third while Illan Meslier produced two fine saves to deny Chris Wood and Fabian Schar in particular.

Had Callum Wilson, or record signing Alexander Isak, been fully fit and able to start things may have been different.

Still, Newcastle fans will surely be content with their position third in the table - something that looked so unlikely a year ago, even with their takeover complete.