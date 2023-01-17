Manchester United are holding talks with Inter Milan about Netherlands right-back Denzel Dumfries, with a fee of about £35m being discussed. (TuttoMercatoWeb - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing United winger Anthony Elanga, who has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford because of Alejandro Garnacho's rise. (Talksport), external

