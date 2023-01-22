Mantej Mann, BBC Sport

Leeds United are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup but their league form is a concern.

No win in six games sees Jesse Marsch's side sitting one point above the relegation zone and they lacked a cutting edge against Brentford.

Rodrigo forced David Raya into one save of note, Patrick Bamford had a limited impact from the bench late on and club record signing Georginio Rutter was an unused substitute.

Rutter moved to Elland Road this month on a five-and-a-half year deal for a fee rising to 40m euros (£36m).

He is yet to be seen in a white shirt, but with Leeds flirting with danger, the former Hoffenheim man will be expected to hit the ground running when he is eventually called upon.