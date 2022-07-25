Fulham have signed Manor Solomon on a one-year deal after the winger left Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

He joins the Cottagers after exercising a Fifa rule that allows Ukraine-based players, who are not Ukrainian nationals, to suspend their contracts.

"I'm really happy and delighted to be here at Fulham and I can't wait to feel the special atmosphere at Craven Cottage." he said.

"There are some great players here and I am determined to help Fulham achieve its goals for the year. I also want to send a big hug to my friends and supporters in Ukraine. You are in my thoughts."