St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson believes Saturday's opponents Ross County have performed well so far this season, despite not having a point yet in the Scottish Premiership.

County have opened with defeats by Heart of Midlothian and Celtic, while St Mirren also have no points from their first two games against Motherwell and Aberdeen.

"If you are not playing well it is a concern Sometimes performances come before results and I believe that has been the case," said Robinson. "I also think it has been the case for Ross County.

"I watched both their games and they were really strong in both games. Ross County started poor last season and ended up in the top six.

"There are lots of things to be positive about for us, but of course you want a result, you want to get off the mark. The confidence and belief is still here but obviously results help that."