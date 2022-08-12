Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal host Leicester on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Gunners boss:

On Vieira, Tomiyasu and Smith Rowe, he said: "They have been integrated into the squad and all are in different phases but some of them will be in the squad."

He added that Kieran Tierney "looks in perfect condition now and is ready to go".

Reiss Nelson has had a scan which revealed a muscular injury. Arteta said "next week we will have more information" on a timescale.

On how Smith Rowe can get regular minutes, he said: "He needs to stay fit, train well and perform at the level he is able to because when he does that it is difficult not to pick him".

Arteta hinted at more movement this transfer window and said: "We are still willing to finalise the squad the way we want".

With the heat this weekend, Arteta said being able to use five substitutes will be "really important and really helpful".

On the culture of the club, the Gunners boss said: "I am really happy with where we are and the people we have at the club".

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here