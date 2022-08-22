Danny Murphy praised Fulham's resilience after his former club responded to letting a two-goal lead slip against fierce rivals Brentford by finding a winner on Saturday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in the 90th minute to bag the Cottagers' first victory of the season and move them seventh with five points from their opening three games.

"It's been a brilliant start," Murphy told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "It could have been even better if they'd scored the penalty against Wolves.

"They showed great resilience with their desire to win after Brentford had come back and at times it was like a cup game."

Mitrovic scored a record 43 goals in the Championship last season after a disappointing Premier League campaign in 2020-21 and Murphy believes he will be vital to their chances this season.

"He looks fit, hungry and a real handful," he said. "Keeping him fit will be crucial. They play to his strengths and get lots of quality into the box."

