Alex Howell, BBC Sport football reporter

Patrick Vieira will think that Crystal Palace’s season has truly started now. The Eagles earned a hard-fought point at Liverpool that gets them going in the Premier League.

Vieira made a tweak to the Palace system, playing a 5-4-1, and the Palace boss has spoken many times about the need for flexibility this season.

The system definitely suited them for this game, with Vieira praising the effort and defensive resilience.

Joachim Andersen was particularly impressive and his dominance in his battle with Darwin Nunez was a key reason the Uruguayan saw red.

Eberechi Eze was another player who caught the eye. He provided an excellent assist for Wilfried Zaha’s goal and worked hard on the defensive side of the game, with Vieira describing his performance as "different class".

Taking a point at Anfield, Zaha on the scoresheet, Eze getting back to his best... Vieira will be hoping this is the start of a period when the Eagles can take flight.