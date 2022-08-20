Analysis: Ross County 1-0 Kilmarnock

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Whilst a fan of rotation, it seems that Malky Mackay is still unsure of his best attacking options four games into the season.

Kazeem Olaigbe and Yan Dhanda were awarded their first starts and showed promise in very fleeting glimpses.

Instead, it was Owura who took the game by the scruff of the neck when he was introduced as a second-half substitute - finally getting his goal after hitting the woodwork on a few occasions already this season.

It took County until 27 October to find their first win last season. They've managed it much quicker this time around.