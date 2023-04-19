Ross County manager Malky Mackay has been addressing the media ahead of his side's trip to the capital to face Heart of Midlothian.

Here's the key points from his press conference:

He said confidence remains very high in the squad.

Says his side have been playing well, but acknowledges they must turn that into points.

Mackay said he has lots of managerial experience of difficult spells to draw on for the run-in.