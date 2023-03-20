Benitez? Ferreira? Hodgson? Palace's potential new managers

BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast have been discussing the potential canditates to replace Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace.

Roy Hodgson is the bookmakers' favourite to return to the club he managed for four seasons before stepping back from football in 2021.

Journalist Luke Edwards believes the Eagles should look elsewhere.

He said: "Rafael Benitez is out of work, I think he would probably come in and keep them up.

"I think Rafa has still got a lot to give as a manager. If Palace could get him, they have enough in that squad to get out of trouble."

Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker thinks Palace should look abroad for their new boss.

He said: "Palace right now are a rudderless ship. That’s the problem. There isn’t really a sense of direction there.

"If you want to change that direction I would probably go for managers who are doing something, like Abel Ferreira the manager of Palmeiras in Brazil. He’s won the Copa Libertadores twice, he works well with young players, he’s got history of coaching in Portugal.

"Also the former River Plate manager [Marcelo Gallardo] doesn’t have a job right now. At one point they called River Plate Riverpool because of his style of play. He is a great manager there that is available."

Liverpool forward Tash Dowie doesn't believe a return for Hodgson would be a wise move.

She said: "If I was a player there I would want someone new with fresh ideas. I think they have enough in their team to stay up, but they need something new, something fresh to re-energise them.

"I don’t think Hodgson is the best decision at all, I don’t think he will get the best out of the players."

