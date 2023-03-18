Kilmarnock 1-1 St Johnstone: Who impressed?

Image caption,

Jordan Jones. The winger turned in a vintage performance, proving to be dangerous and electric out wide.

Special mentions must go to Danny Armstrong and David Watson. Armstrong was his usual self and was unlucky not to score.

Watson, an 18-year-old midfielder, made his first start but added energy and impetus to the Kilmarnock engine room, driving them forward. He also has a long throw which Derek McInnes will no doubt try and make the most of.