Rangers 2-0 Dundee United: What did the manager say?

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin: "Extremely disappointed to lose. The players put a lot into it and we didn't lose through lack of effort or commitment, but we lacked that little bit of quality you need when you turn over possession of the ball.

"We didn't put enough passes together at key moments and weren't ruthless enough with the few opportunities that did come our way.

"We defended really well until the first goal. Our three centre-backs coped with everything that came in, but the first goal is a real sucker-punch because it's something we'd worked on as Rangers are very good in and around the 18-yard box.

"We just had a lapse of concentration and let Tillman run off the back of us."