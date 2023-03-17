Motherwell v Rangers: Pick of the stats

Motherwell’s Stuart Kettlewell has lost all five of his managerial games against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership without seeing his side score, each with Ross County, losing three in joint charge with Steven Ferguson in 2019-20 and two in sole charge in 2020-21.

Rangers have won all seven of their away league games under Michael Beale. The last manager to win his first eight away games in the Scottish top flight was Neil Lennon with Celtic from April to October 2010.

Motherwell have won three of their four league games under Kettlewell (D1), picking up as many points in this time (10) as they had in their previous 18 league fixtures (W2 D4 L12).