Newcastle v West Ham: Last time out

Newcastle host West Ham on the opening weekend of the Premier League season - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

In April, Newcastle took a big step towards securing their Premier League status with a dramatic 3-2 win against 10-man West Ham at St James' Park.

Issa Diop's own goal and a Joelinton tap-in had put the hosts in a commanding position at the break.

However, West Ham, who had Craig Dawson sent off for two first-half bookings, drew level from a Diop header and a Jesse Lingard penalty that was awarded after a VAR review.

But, with the visitors seemingly on top, Newcastle had the final say, substitute Joe Willock heading an important winning goal that lifted Steve Bruce's side up to 15th in the table, with a nine-point cushion to the bottom three.