Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister was your man of the match in our Player Rater, as his 78th-minute goal secured Brighton's first three points of the season with a 2-1 win against Burnley.

It was only the second time the Seagulls have came from behind to win a Premier League game on the road in 48 attempts (D5 L41), also doing so against Huddersfield in December 2018.

Read the match report and see how all the players rated