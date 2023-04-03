Philip Billing says he normally tops the Bournemouth running stats post-match and that the Cherries' Premier League survival rests on doing those "small things".

The Denmark international has scored six goals from midfield for Gary O'Neil's side this season but has also been a key defensive player.

"I haven’t really worked on it but as a midfielder you just have to run, and I can do both sides of the game," Billing told BBC Radio Solent.

"I can attack and defend so I have to do a bit more running because I have to get back and forward as well.

"They always put the running stats up after the game and normally I am always the highest.

"It sometimes depends on how the game goes. You have to run to win games and be willing to do those extra yards, even though it can be tough sometimes we have to do them. It is the whole team and we are going to need that for the rest of the season - to do those extra yards.

"It is going to come down to those small things."