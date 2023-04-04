'Momentum is with Robson's Dons in race for third'

Gary Scott, ABZ football podcast, external

As performances go, Aberdeen’s 1-0 win in Perth on Saturday can be filed under “workmanlike”.

Games between the Dons and St Johnstone at McDiarmid are well renowned for being low-scoring affairs – indeed, you need to go all the way back to November 2019 for the last time there was more than one goal scored in this fixture.

Birthday boy and top Red, Andrew Considine, had an afternoon to forget – sent off against his former side inside the opening minutes, which should have provided Barry Robson’s side with all the initiative to go on and put Saints to the sword.

Angus MacDonald’s near-post flick sealed the points as the Dons struggled to display the same verve and panache that had dispatched Hearts last time out. Indeed, Kelle Roos was the hero for Aberdeen – pulling off a number of fine saves to keep them ahead, his last-minute tip on to the bar of a Liam Gordon header the pick of the bunch.

With results falling their way over the course of the weekend, this was very much a case of result over performance – the Dons are now only one point behind Hearts as the race for third heats up.

It’s no wonder that the football monitoring board made the call last week to keep Robson and Steve Agnew in charge, initially until the end of the season. It can’t be overstated just how unlikely it is that Aberdeen would have taken the points on Saturday under the previous management regime.

Robson and Agnew have overseen a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for Aberdeen – when Jim Goodwin left in late January, the Dons were nine points adrift of Hearts, having played a game more.

In the space of seven games, that gap is down to one and all the momentum seems to be with the Aberdeen as we head into the business end of the season. And that’s before you factor in the pressure that is building down Gorgie Road.

Is the Great Escape to Europe still on? Whisper it, but it just might be.