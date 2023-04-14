Napoli hotshot Victor Osimhen's "dream" is to play in the Premier League.

He idolises Didier Drogba.

There's a side in west London in dire need of a goalscorer.

However, argues Italian football expert Mina Rzouki, an Osimhen move to Chelsea in the summer is unlikely.

"He is a player who can play in any squad in the world," Rzouki told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast.

"He would be a blessing for any team but he does need to be alongside players who are good on the play and play perfect passes.

"Somehow, I don't feel like it's Chelsea - in fact I think he would like to end up somewhere more like Manchester United."

Osimhen has 25 goals in 29 appearances for the Serie A leaders this season but could stay in Italy if a deal is not acceptable.

"They don't have to sell him," continued Rzouki. "They are a very well run club, in profit, and do not need to lose a player.

"They have said though if a ridiculous offer is being made, it would be vary hard for them to say no."

More on Osimhen from 9'40 on BBC Sounds