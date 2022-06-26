Hibs arrive in Portugal for pre-season camp

Lee Johnson's Hibernian have landed in the Algarve as they begin their warm weather pre-season preparations.

The only member missing from the 27-man squad is new signing Momodou Bojang, who is awaiting work permit paperwork to be approved.

The camp will allow Johnson's other new recruits to settle in while key quartet Paul Hanlon, Kyle Magennis, Demetri Mitchell and Kevin Nisbet will ramp up their recoveries from injury.

The week-long trip will see Hibs face English lower-league opposition in Hartlepool United (Wednesday) and Burton Albion (Friday).