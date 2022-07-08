Christopher Jullien's relationship with manager Ange Postecoglou will not change said the Australian manager, despite being heavily linked with a move away.

It was reported that the French defender was heading for a season-long loan at Schalke before the proposed deal collapsed.

Jullien played for most of Wednesday night's friendly against Wiener Viktoria and also scored in the 7-0 win.

Postecoglou told Sky Sports: "Everyone's future is the same. Everyone's future is unknown. None of us have any certainty about what we do.

"With Christopher and the other lads, they are training with us and while they are with us I treat them as one of our players, and if that changes in the future it changes.

"The mood between me and him is the same as between me and Callum (McGregor), there is no difference. He is a player at Celtic, I'm the manager and that doesn't change with all the players.

"We had a similar situation last year with Ryan Christie, Odsonne Edouard, Kristoffer Ajer and I think if you speak to them, I didn't treat them any differently.

"In terms of what we are trying to do and what we are planning for, we are still looking to bring in two or three players, there are still a couple of areas we need to strengthen in and we will do that."