Solskjaer on 'feeling safe', injuries & form
- Published
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was back in the hotseat for a news conference today before Saturday's game at Watford, following the international break.
Here is what he had to say:
He feels safe in the job and says the players and staff are all working on improving and getting better results;
Says he has spoken to the club's executive vice chairman Ed Woodward during the international break, but he does that all the time anyway;
Feels United have utilised the break and some players have freshened their minds with time away, but the squad has been hit with some "illness" and "small niggles";
Paul Pogba is still out with a thigh injury and won't face Watford;
Raphael Varane is also sidelined with a hamstring injury;
Says Jesse Lingard is still an important part of the squad and will play a part in the coming weeks, despite contract talks stalling;
Remains confident they can turn things round and go on a run like last season.