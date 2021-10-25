Chelsea trio make Garth's team of the week

Reece James: I'm in awe of a Chelsea squad that is producing some amazing home-grown talent. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and without doubt the jewel in the crown, James. There was a time, not so long ago, when English players couldn't get a game in the Premier league. Not any more.

Ben Chilwell: He was very unlucky not to make my selection for his performance against Brentford last week after a thunderous half-volley. However, I just couldn't ignore the England full-back after his performance against Norwich. Chilwell scored his fourth goal in four league games against Norwich and is in the form of his life.

Mason Mount: It was good to see Mount back in a Chelsea shirt and among the goals again. He became the 20th different player to score a Premier League hat-trick for Chelsea - only Arsenal (21) have had more.

