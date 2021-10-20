Naby Keita had a mixed night for Liverpool in Tuesday's chaotic 3-2 win at Atletico Madrid - scoring with a superb volley before being taken off by Jurgen Klopp at half-time.

Klopp opted to bring on the steel of Fabinho in place of Keita, a move debated on the Football Daily podcast.

Liverpool fan John Gibbons, from the Anfield Wrap, said: "I thought generally speaking Keita did OK. It’s that defensive side of the game that, to be fair, he won’t get exposed to too often – how often does he come up against a player of Thomas Lemar’s quality, for example?

"Even [Madrid's] second goal, Keita's trying to get the ball and win it back - it’s maybe just a bit naive from him. I think there were two or three points in that move where he just needs to get goal-side and protect the back four. So it's not a lack of effort from him. It’s just naivety in certain situations.

"He has done OK for us in the last couple of games. I’d be staggered if he starts at Old Trafford on Sunday, but I still think he has a big part to play for Liverpool this season, certainly in home games against teams we should be beating because you can see his quality on the ball."

