Patson Daka was your man of the match in our Player Rater after his four goals helped Leicester beat Spartak Moscow 4-3, boosting the Foxes' hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

The £22m summer signing netted a hat-trick in under nine minutes after Leicester found themselves 2-0 down against the Russian side, and scored again with just over ten minutes remaining to secure the win.

