Arsenal host Newcastle in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Arsenal's Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang scored on his first start since recovering from malaria in a confidence-boosting 2-0 win over Newcastle back in May.

The Gunners striker finished acrobatically in the 66th minute to seal a sixth successive victory over the Magpies.

Steve Bruce's side had pulled away from the relegation zone in an impressive April, boosted mostly by the goals of on-loan Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock.

However, with Willock ineligible to play against his parent club, Newcastle struggled to land a blow, registering just one shot on target.

Arsenal had gone in front early, Mohamed Elneny firing home his first Premier League goal in the sixth minute and sparking wild celebrations.

The result moved Arsenal to ninth and prompted a five-game winning streak to finish the season.