West Ham v Nottingham Forest: Pick of the stats
- Published
West Ham have won seven of their past eight Premier League home games against promoted sides (L1), including each of the past four in a row. They last won five consecutively against promoted clubs in the top flight between December 1996 and February 1999, the fifth game of which was against Nottingham Forest.
Nottingham Forest have earned the joint-fewest points (six), scored the fewest goals (three) and conceded the third-highest amount of goals (25) in Premier League away games this season. They've also lost both visits to London this term by an aggregate score of 7-0.
West Ham have an expected goals tally of 29.6 in the Premier League this term, but have scored just 19 goals. Their difference of scoring almost 11 goals fewer than their xG suggests is the biggest negative difference in the competition this term.