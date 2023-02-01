Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

Back in days of yore, when the English transfer deadline was 5pm on the fourth Thursday in March, Bournemouth fans used to wait with baited breath to see if financial pressures would force the sale of a star player (Efan Ekoku, Joe Parkinson, the late Jamie Vincent and a certain Eddie Howe all departed in this manner in the 1990s and 2000s).

Meanwhile, they would hope that their latest new recruit, often an unknown teenager loaned to them by Harry Redknapp’s West Ham, would be more of a Jermain Defoe and less of a Manny Omoyinmi.

However, Bournemouth are operating on another level now – making multiple signings around the £20m mark but mostly flying under the media radar because of the eye-watering sums being spent elsewhere (or not, in the case of relegation rivals Everton).

New owner Bill Foley promised “four or five” signings in January, and six were delivered, so the American cannot be accused of not putting his money where his mouth is.

While fans rush to find out about the likes of Illia Zabarnyi and Hamed Traore, possibly the two most eye-catching of the half-dozen signings, they will now hope that Foley’s bold declaration that the Cherries would not be relegated, will also ring true.

Boss Gary O’Neil must now meld the new arrivals into a cohesive unit for an unrelenting run of fixtures, with the next six Saturdays throwing up Brighton, Newcastle, Wolves, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool – while a respite in the injury situation is also much needed.