'Another poor performance'; 'This ends only one way'

We asked for your reaction to Dundee United's 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock that leaves Liam Fox's side bottom of the table.

Here are some of your thoughts:

David: Fox is way out of his depth and is clueless. Until he goes, followed by Asghar, then we are heading for the Championship and will stay there until they depart.

Anon: Another poor performance. We can’t pass a ball, the team is poor and we are going down. That’s what we get for putting Fox in charge. No, striker, no defenders and no chance of staying up.

Ian: Asghar and Fox need to follow Watt out the door. We have nothing, no fight, players aren't interested and if they are they are not good enough. This ends only one way.

Peter: I can't believe we let Tony Watt leave so late in the window and didn't have time to replace him, very bad timing.