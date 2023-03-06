'We could qualify for Europe yet...' - Your views

We asked you for your thoughts after Aberdeen's evening victory against Dundee United.

Here's a pinch of what you had to say:

Duncan: Finally able to win ugly. Scored three quality goals and lots of old fashioned grit. As for throwing missiles and smoke bombs, hang your heads in shame. Our club need to stamp this out now, it's already gone too far.

George: A great three points for the Dons, however, had Dundee Utd taken just a couple of the chances they had in the first half, then it would have been a totally different story. Jury is still out on whether Robson is the right man for the job.

Fred: Great to leave Dundee after a fighting and winning display. Mr Robson is doing well so why look elsewhere. I hope he gets the job and is given freedom to move on most of Mr Goodwin’s recruits and bring in some players who are worthy of the club!

Stan: My thoughts on my team are secondary to my thoughts on the idiots in our support. Pathetic treatment of Goodwin. Sickening. Not helped by the glorification of throwing flares every week. It’s great to see the growing groups of teens flourishing around the country but their behaviour needs quashed sharpish.

Steven: Winning against Livingston and Dundee Utd now gives Aberdeen a chance of the top six. Important battling wins rather than good football, but much needed after Hearts, Darvel and Hibs. Robson has done well, however Burrows should take his time on the manager appointment.

Niall: While the outcome of the latest New Firm derby was a welcome three points for the Dons on the road, where performances throughout the season have been frankly awful, this match will be remembered for the disgusting treatment of former manager Jim Goodwin. There is no place for this type of thuggery and hopefully the perpetrators will be admonished.

John: So much more positive, still not enough penetration from midfield but defence looks more solid, Duk is a crowd pleaser and if the two strikers get half decent service we could qualify for Europe yet.