Jack Robinson is the latest player to commit his immediate future to Sheffield United after signing a two-yeal deal at Bramall Lane.

The 29-year-old was a key man in the Blades' promotion campaign last season, operating on the left side of Paul Heckingbottom's preferred back three.

He is relishing the return to the Premier League.

"I am glad we have sorted my contract out to enable me to concentrate on preparing for what is going to be an exciting season back in the top flight," he told the club website.

"It's fantastic to be back in training and there is a lot of hard work ahead to be ready for the Crystal Palace opener next month."