Manchester United have accepted an offer from Dutch side Utrecht for midfielder Zidane Iqbal.

The 20-year-old had a medical on Monday and is now ready to move on a four-year contract for a fee that could rise to 1m euros (£856,000).

The academy graduate played just once for United’s first team. However, when he came off the bench against Young Boys in the Champions League in December 2021 he made club history, becoming the first British South Asian footballer to play for them at senior level.

The deal for Iqbal, who has made three appearances for Iraq, also includes a substantial sell-on clause for United.