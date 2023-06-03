United 'will come again next season' - Fernandes

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes says his side still have a "long way" until they can win "bigger trophies" after they lost to rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Speaking to BBC Sport post-match, he said: "Everyone is down, it’s really difficult. We wanted to end the season in a different way. It wasn’t possible but we are aware that we are making the right steps for the future.

"It’s not a successful season overall but it’s a good season. We have to look forward and understand it is still a long way to get in the position to win bigger trophies."

Fernandes coolly dispatched a penalty to level the final in the first-half after Gundogan's stunning opener but believes United failed to capitalise on their equaliser.

"We came back into the game," he added.

"We started in a bad way but we came back and had really good spells on the ball. After our goal we had chances where we could have scored. In the second half we conceded another early goal. We didn’t score and City are deserved winners.

"They (the fans) have been all season [fantastic]. They deserve a different result today. The disappointment in the dressing room is because we couldn’t give fans the joy they deserve.

"We are really grateful for everything. The only promise I can give is that next season we will come again and try again."