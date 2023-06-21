MND Scotland to continue as Hearts shirt sponsor

Hearts have confirmed that MND Scotland will continue as its front-of-shirt sponsor for the new season.

The charity has been Hearts’ partner since 2021 after the death of Scottish Cup-winning captain Marius Zaliukas to motor neurone disease (MND) the previous year.

Over £130,000 was raised during the two-year deal, which was in conjunction with Dell Technologies, while the new agreement is funded with help from benefactors and will "provide the club with an even more substantial source of income".

Hearts also announced they will launch their new home kit this week.

CEO Andrew McKinlay added: “We are immensely proud to be able to continue our relationship with MND Scotland.

“It is a partnership that has captured the imagination of our supporter base and engaged them on an unprecedented scale.

“We recognise that football clubs have the power to make a positive impact in their communities. Our partnership with MND Scotland is one such example of that, and we will continue to use our platform to shine a light on good causes.”