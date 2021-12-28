Lawro's predictions: Crystal Palace v Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Both of these teams suffered heavy defeats last time out and are missing a few players through illness and injury, but it is Norwich who look like they are in more of a mess.

Their manager Dean Smith has been complaining about having a lack of leaders on the pitch, and I can understand why.

The Canaries have lost their past four games and although they have not played badly in all of those defeats, they were poor against Arsenal on Sunday and made lots of mistakes.

Palace will be without Wilfried Zaha after his red card against Tottenham, but they are at home and they should still come out on top.

James's prediction: 2-1

I've been impressed by Palace since Patrick Vieira took charge.

