Following their 1-0 win at Molineux earlier in the season, Tottenham are looking to secure their first league double over Wolves since the 2003-04 campaign.

Wolves have won two of their past three away league games against Spurs (L1), as many as they had in their previous 15 visits (D5 L8). However, they did lose this exact fixture 2-0 last season.

Eight of the 15 Premier League meetings between Tottenham and Wolves have been won by the away side (53%). Of all fixtures to have been played at least 15 times in the competition, only Leicester v Manchester City has been won by the visitors more often (55% - 12/22).