Manchester United are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games against Spurs for the first time since a run of four between April 2009 and October 2010.

Tottenham have won two of their last three Premier League away games against United (L1), as many as they had in their first 26 visits to Old Trafford in the op flight (W2 D3 L21).

Tottenham have lost more Premier League games both overall (37) and away (22) against Manchester United than they have against any other opponent in the competition. However, Spurs have scored 10 goals across their last three visits to Old Trafford in the league, as many as they had in their previous 19 at the ground combined.