Arteta on top-four hopes, White, Ramsdale & facing Liverpool
- Published
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before the Gunners host Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Arteta said the Gunners are "obliged" to be in the Champions League - but insists they "haven't done anything yet" despite being in control of their top-four destiny.
He went on to say that there are "better teams in the country because that's what the league table shows".
England defender Ben White has been on top form since his arrival in the summer but, when questioned about whether he is the best English centre-back, Arteta responded: "I don't know. We are really happy with his performances and hopefully he can get rewarded."
He also had similar praise for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who was singled out by Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers following Saturday's victory: "Thanks to Brendan for thinking that way. Aaron has to take those words to give him confidence. I've always said he's been exceptional since the day we signed him."
The Arsenal manager is also wary of facing a Liverpool team in a great run of form, calling them "arguably the best team in England".
He also called for his side to "be at your very best" against a team that "dominate every aspect of the game".