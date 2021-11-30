Tuchel on injuries, goals & Jorginho

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Thomas Tuchel has been speaking before Chelsea take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from the Blues boss:

Reece James, Jorginho and Timo Werner are all doubts for tomorrow's match. They will make a last minute decision on all three but Romelu Lukaku will be in the squad after he played the last eight minutes against Manchester United on Sunday;

The Chelsea manager said he is "happy and calm" with his forwards despite the lack of goals at home in the league over the last two matches: “I think they try hard. Their contribution to our style of game, to the high pressing, is immense. We can see this in every game live but also the data after the matches";

When asked how the Chelsea players felt about Jorginho not winning the Ballon d’Or after winning the Champions League and the Euros: “My players were surprised that Lewandowski didn’t win last year. There are some surprises in it. It is an election. In the end, we come from sports. We accept and go on".

