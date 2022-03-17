Chelsea have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2010-11 and 2011-12, going on to lift the trophy in two of the previous three campaigns when reaching this stage.

The club have won their last six Champions League matches against French sides, one more victory than in their previous 16 such encounters in the competition combined (W5 D5 L6).

Thomas Tuchel has won 32 of his 50 Champions League matches as a manager, equalling Josef Heynckes (32 wins from 47 matches in total) as the coach with the most victories inside his first 50 matches in the competition.

The Blues have won four consecutive knockout stage games in the Champions League for just the second time, last doing so in the 2011-12 season when going on to beat Bayern Munich on penalties in the final.